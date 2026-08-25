Mayor Bass Celebrates Completion of Vision Theater Restoration in Leimert Park

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass, joined by Councilmember Heather Hutt, community members, and artists, celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the historic return of the Vision Theatre Performing Arts Center in Leimert Park last week. After being closed for more than 15 years, Mayor Bass was joined by more than 500 community members, arts leaders, elected officials, and philanthropic partners to celebrate the restoration of Vision Theater and the expansion of arts and cultural programming for South LA.

“The renovation of the Vision Theatre unites historic preservation with state-of-the-art venue upgrades to create a world-class cultural venue that all Angelenos can be proud of. This landmark in the heart of the creative hub of Leimert Park will be a mainstage that uplifts local talent, serves as a resource for the community, and will be a cultural destination for all,” said Daniel Tarica, General Manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

In 2025, the mayor’s office helped establish a partnership between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Where Art Can Occur or WACO, co-founded by Tina Knowles. Through the partnership, WACO will provide programming to activate the 729-seat theater with performing arts performances (plays, music, and dance productions) while also serving as a training center for youth arts education in South LA.

Details: culture.lacity.gov