County’s “Path to 2028” Help’s Businesses Prepare Ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and LA Gets a Dedicated Metro Rider

LOS ANGELES — As the county closes it celebration of the World Cup, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO announces the launch of Path to 2028, a countywide initiative designed to ensure that small businesses, workers, and communities benefit from the unprecedented economic opportunities connected to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and other sports entertainment events.

In partnership with cities and communities across Los Angeles County, Path to 2028 events bring together speakers, public-sector partners, business resource providers, and DEO services to help businesses better understand how to prepare, compete, and grow. Attendees can learn about public contracting, vendor registration, business certifications, bid readiness, access to capital, technical assistance, and other resources available to support small business growth.

The initiative is part of LA County’s broader effort to ensure that local businesses, workers, and communities are positioned to benefit from the economic activity expected before, during, and after the 2028 Games. As the region prepares for increased demand across industries, such as tourism and hospitality, construction, transportation, and the creative economy, Path to 2028 will help connect businesses to the tools and information they need to be ready.

It will also advance LA28’s commitment to engage local and small businesses and achieve 75% local and 25% small business spend targets, in accordance with the LA28 Impact and Sustainability Plan.

The first Path to 2028 event was held on May 26, 2026 in partnership with the City of Pico Rivera. The next event will be held in partnership with the City of Torrance on Aug. 20. Registration and event details are available at opportunity.lacounty.gov/pathto2028. Additional events will be added across the county.

In addition to business support, DEO is also advancing workforce training and job-readiness programs — including Youth@Work, High Road Training Partnerships, and sector-based talent pipelines — to help residents prepare for quality jobs connected to the Games and the region’s long-term economy.

Cities, communities, organizations, and other local county partners interested in co-hosting a Path to 2028 event are encouraged to apply.

Details: For more information visit opportunity.lacounty.gov/pathto2028.

Metro Directors Approve Addition of First-ever Voting Seat for Transit Rider

LOS ANGELES — In a unanimous vote, the Los Angeles Metro Board of Directors July 23 approved a motion to add a dedicated Metro rider to the board of directors. The motion seeks to give those who rely on the transit system every day a voting seat on the agency’s highest decision-making body.

“Today we took a big step toward making Metro more representative of the people we serve. A dedicated rider would bring a different kind of expertise on what’s working, what’s frustrating, and how our policies affect the people who rely on this system every day,” said Hahn. “This isn’t about replacing anyone’s voice. It’s about adding a perspective we don’t currently have.

The motion directs Metro staff to now coordinate with Metro’s community advisory councils, community-based organizations, and other stakeholder groups and report back to the board with a process for selecting the rider representative. The Metro board’s makeup will ultimately need to be approved through state legislation.