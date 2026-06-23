Officials Provide Update on Progress to Control Warehouse Fire, Resources Mobilized for Boyle Heights Community

LOS ANGELES – Mayor Bass, Councilmember Jurado, and LAFD Fire Chief Jaime Moore June 23 highlighted resources available for Angelenos in the impacted neighborhood. “

On June 20 Mayor Bass issued a Declaration of Local Emergency to ensure the city has the resources it needs, which was followed by an emergency declaration from Gov. Newsom.

Los Angeles Fire Department

LAFD has implemented innovative strategies to extinguish this fire as quickly as possible.

Aerial Water Drops: In a unique move for an urban structure fire, the LAFD deployed three water-dropping helicopters to combat the fire spreading across the building’s massive rooftop solar array.

Specialized Robotics Integration: The department utilized a firefighting robot to assess the building’s interior for fire suppression.

Inter-Agency Strategic Collaboration: Following the emergency declaration by Gov. Newsom, the LAFD has maintained a successful multi-jurisdictional operation by integrating municipal resources and Los Angeles County Fire Department assets. In continued partnership with the City of Los Angeles and Emergency Management Department or EMD, the LAFD remains in close coordination with the California Air Resources Board or CARB and CalOES Fire to conduct ongoing air quality monitoring.

State of Emergency Fire Resource Management – In response to the State of Emergency, the LAFD has acquired critical mutual aid from various partners, including the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Fire Departments of Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Orange, as well as Anaheim Fire and Rescue, the Ventura County Fire Department, and additional agencies.

Find the latest updates from the Los Angeles Fire Department at lafd.org/alerts.

Air Quality

A smoke advisory is currently in place and has been extended into tomorrow. The U.S. EPA is conducting air monitoring at the facility fenceline. Individuals with sensitivity to smoke should continue to monitor AQMD Air Quality alerts at aqmd.gov.

Immediately since the start of the fire, LAFD has had their joint hazard assessment team on the ground to continuously monitor the air with gas meters, drones that collect air samples directly within the plumes, and other gas monitoring equipment. The South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) also immediately tested for toxic metals after the fire started and has been monitoring the air to provide real time particulate matter data. South Coast AQMD is also monitoring the smoke plume, weather and air quality conditions and will issue smoke advisories as needed.

As of Monday morning, June 22, testing has not shown abnormal levels of heavy metals, but it does show particulate matter that is unhealthy for sensitive groups including Angelenos with asthma or other health or lung diseases, children, older adults above the age of 65, pregnant women, and those participating in extraneous outdoor activities.

L.A. County Department of Public Health Recommendations

If you smell smoke or see smoke or ash at ground level, avoid vigorous physical activity and remain indoors with doors and windows closed.

Run an air purifier if available. If you need an air purifier, call 311 or visit a Smoke Relief Center listed above.

If you see or smell smoke, or notice particles and ash in the air, stay indoors to limit exposure, especially if you have heart or lung conditions, are elderly, or have children.

Wear an N95 or P100 mask if you must go outside in smoky conditions for long periods of time in areas with heavy smoke or where ash is present.

Avoid using fireplaces, candles, or vacuums. Clean dusty surfaces with a damp cloth and don’t smoke.