ALERT: Overnight Closures of Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO — Caltrans (District 7) will implement overnight closures of westbound State Route 47 (SR-47) at Vincent Thomas Bridge between Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard beginning Sunday night, June 21. Closures will occur nightly from 10:45 p.m. to 6:45 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning.

The westbound SR-47 on-ramp at Ferry Street will also be closed during these overnight closures. Construction activities include installing an under-deck shield and a work platform that will provide crews access to the bridge deck from multiple locations in advance of the full bridge closure scheduled for Nov. 1, 2026.

During the westbound overnight closures, traffic will be detoured via SR- 47 to Route 103 to Pacific Coast Highway to Route 110. (See map below)

Additionally, eastbound SR-47 at Vincent Thomas Bridge will be closed between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street from 10:45 p.m. Friday, June 26, until 6:45 a.m. the following morning to allow crews to perform electrical work.

During the eastbound overnight closures, traffic will be detoured via Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) to Route 103 to Route 47. (See map below)

This work is part of the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. A critical infrastructure project totaling $752.8 million, the deck replacement will require partial and full closures of the bridge over the next two years. More information is available at theproject website. Skanska-CEC Joint Venture is the general contractor for the project.

Due to weather or operational factors, the schedule is subject to change, including dates and times, the number of closures, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans Quickmap to review current traffic conditions before traveling. Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.

Map showing the detour route for westbound overnight closures

Map showing the detour route for eastbound overnight closures