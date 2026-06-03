City of Carson Celebrates 128th Annual Philippine Independence Day with Music and Vibrant Cultural Experiences at Veteran’s Park

CARSON — The City of Carson, in collaboration with the Philippine Independence Day Foundation, announces the upcoming 128th Annual Philippine Independence Day Celebration. This signature civic event will happen June 6, and the entire community is invited to join this all-ages celebration honoring the rich tapestry of Filipino heritage, independence, and civic pride.

Carson’s annual celebration has long been recognized as one of the largest and most influential municipal gatherings of its kind in the United States. Designed to strengthen community bonds and celebrate cultural diversity, this year’s installment will transform Veterans Park into a bustling venue of music, traditional culinary expressions, and artistic displays, welcoming thousands of regional residents, civic leaders, and families.

Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes is “excited to celebrate Carson’s rich cultural tapestry and to join our vibrant Filipino-American community as we celebrate the 128th Anniversary of Philippine Independence. This annual celebration is more than a reflection on history; it is a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of freedom, resilience, and unity. The rich cultural heritage, traditions, and contributions of our Filipino residents are woven into the very fabric of Carson, making our city a better, more dynamic place to live. We invite everyone to join us in honoring this milestone and celebrating the beautiful diversity that defines our community.”

This year, the entertainment schedule boasts top-tier global talent. Headlining the main stage is Sofronio Vasquez, celebrated winner of The Voice, whose remarkable vocal performance promises to captivate the crowd. Adding to the high-caliber lineup are the Junior New System world champions, who are scheduled to deliver a high-energy dance showcase featuring their internationally recognized stunts and choreography. Bringing humor and legendary storytelling to the festivities is the renowned Filipino-American stand-up comedian, Rex Navarrete.

Beyond the headline talent, the day-long event will immerse attendees in a classic open-air community experience featuring extensive vendor booths, local merchandise makers, and local food operators highlighting traditional Filipino flavors. A cornerstone of this year’s park activities is the debut of the Eskwela Kultura Corner. Programmed with special thanks to FilAm Arts, this educational display will serve as a hub for ancestral arts, cultural workshops, and interactive historical demonstrations curated for all generations.

Time: 7:30 a.m., June 6

Cost: Free

Details: 310- 847-3570

Venue: Veterans Park, 22400 Moneta Ave., Carson

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