Update: Murder Investigation and Arrest, Cedar Ave. and Plymouth Street

Updated on May 30

Homicide detectives arrested a suspect in connection to the May 28 murder of a male victim.

Through their investigation, Homicide detectives quickly identified the suspect as a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach. They developed a plan to locate and safely apprehend the suspect.

On May 29, special investigation division detectives arrested the suspect in the city of Lakewood. He was booked at the Long Beach Jail for murder and minor in possession of a firearm. He was transported to Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall where he is being held without bail.t

At this time the motive remains under investigation.

Detectives have preliminarily identified the victim as a 15-year-old male; however, the official identification and notification to the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is pending.

Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

Originally published on May 29

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on May 28, 2026, that resulted in the death of a male victim.

On May 28, 2026, at approximately 12:32 p.m., officers responded to the area of Cedar Avenue and Plymouth Street regarding a hit shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound. Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.



The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

At this time, suspect information, circumstances of the shooting, and motive remain under investigation.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Eric Thai and Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-8477, LA Crime Stoppers Website.

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