Letters to the Editor: Port’s Pollution Claims and Call to Organize After “No Kings”

“Green” in Name Only: Ports Face Fresh Legal Blow Over Pollution Claims

All credit to Earthjustice and Communities for a Better Environment for successfully challenging yet another phony “Environmental Impact Report “ from the Port of Long Beach. It has to be said that the Port of Los Angeles is just as guilty. Congratulations to Paul Rosenberg and RLN for speaking truth to power for all of these years. Although power refuses to listen.

Attorney Espino-Padron is correct that the ports brand themselves as “green” and yet behave in ways that reveal the “green “ brand as a cynical Public Relations cover for business as usual. They wrapped themselves in the PR “green “ flag after POLA lost the China Shipping lawsuit. Over 20 years later they still remain the largest sources of toxic air pollution in Southern California.

Commenters on port EIRs have raised the issue of environmental justice for years. They have been ignored. Perhaps AB 617 will bring some relief to the “environmental justice communities “ of Wilmington, Carson, and West Long Beach, or at least recognition of the problem. It will have to be seen to be believed.

Again, all credit to Earthjustice, Communities for a Better Environment and RLN for fearlessly continuing to fight this battle. Alas, it is destined to continue for many more years.

Noel Park

6715 El Rodeo Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

562-413-5147

Beyond the Two-Party System: A Call to Organize After “No Kings”

First, the content of RLN reporting and editorials has widely supported the “No Kings” wildly successful demonstrations. I’d also reference several of my favorite news and commentary shows like “Turning Points” with Saager and Crystal Ball and John Stewart’s Show and political commentary that has touted and supported the largest mass demonstrations since the anti-Vietnam War demos. Add to this list the hugely popular anti-Oligarchs rallies headlined by Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But, enough of the talk, the words, no matter how on point! Organize, organize, organize!

Organize what? (RLN editor Paul Rosenberg raised the question, “What’s next for Democracy,” at the end of last year) All other democratic countries in the world have multiple and many different political parties. Our two-party system is bankrupt, compromised and run by elitist and feckless so-called party leaders.

But rather than constant commentary and political pundits pontificating, we need to organize a new political party. We need to be energized, not just by Mamdani’s words and ideas, but by his “grassroots” campaign. Like we did with Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns.

Which was compromised and hijacked by the mainstream Democratic Party and its presidential candidates in those primaries who all ganged up to stop the Sanders’ iconic campaign. We should have parlayed that organizing to form another political party!

Yes, I know third parties are generally frowned upon but a successful third party already exists. It is the “War Mongers’” Party made up of Republicans and Democrats. They have successfully continued to fund the war in Ukraine, fund the genocide is Gaza, and now the Iran War. They are the party that keeps Johnson as Speaker and even if the Democrats take the House in the mid-term elections, Jefferies, like Biden and Harris, will still support Netanyahu and Israel’s imperialism.

“Rock n roll”, let’s parlay the successful “No Kings Day” demonstrations into a People’s founding convention for a Third Party!

PS: I know it may end in a circular firing squad because we can’t find a progressive consensus. Every group has its litmus tests, but can’t we find common ground? No, only a small part of it is anti-Trump. What issues and ideas can we offer vis-à-vis Mandani’s initiatives in New York City? What are we for, not only against?

Humbly submitted by:

Warren T. Furutani

Gardena, CA

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