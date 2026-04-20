St. Mary Medical Center Honors Haubert Family and Precious Lamb Preschool with the Spirit of St. Mary Awards

LONG BEACH — Dignity Health – St Mary Medical Center held its fourth annual Spirit of St. Mary Awards at the Museum of Latin American Art or MOLAA on April 7. The event honored individuals and organizations whose service and commitment reflect “humankindness” – the ideal of making life better for other people every day. “Hello humankindess” is the tagline of CommonSpirit Health, the parent company of St. Mary.

This year’s honorees, Dr. Lisa Lighthall Haubert, Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert and Precious Lamb Preschool, were recognized for their dedication to supporting the most vulnerable residents of Long Beach while strengthening our community. Attendees enjoyed a tour of the museum, luncheon and program, including the debut of St. Mary’s award-winning humankindness video. St. Mary Hospital president, Carolyn Caldwell and chief philanthropy officer, Micheal Neils presented the awards to Lisa and Doug Haubert and to Precious Lamb Preschool board chair, Matt Cullen and executive director, Cheri Bazley. This annual recognition program is supported by Title Sponsors Arline and Dr. Mike Walter, and others, including the Port of Long Beach.

Arline Walter offered a closing reflection on the importance of humankindness.

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