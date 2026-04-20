Mayor Bass Releases Climate Action Plan for Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass last week released her Climate Action Plan for Los Angeles that outlines actions the city is taking to meet its climate goals and accelerates the city’s climate work. The plan comprises more than 50 actions that deliver measurable climate outcomes. It creates a path for the city to reach carbon neutrality by 2045, double local solar production, and install 120,000 EV chargers. Photos available here.

Mayor Bass made the announcement at the Donald C. Tillman Water Reclamation Plant in Van Nuys, which is under construction to double its water-purifying capacity, a win for environmental sustainability. Once complete in 2027, the facility will be able to purify 45 million gallons of water a day – enough for 500,000 Angelenos – and reduce LADWP’s reliance on imported water, including water that feeds Mono Lake.

Under Mayor Bass’ leadership, Los Angeles has achieved historic clean energy milestones – from the full divestment from coal in the citys power supply to the completion of the Eland Solar-plus-Storage Center, one of the largest solar and battery storage projects in the country, and the doubling of fast chargers for electric vehicles.

Details: View the full plan at plan.mayor.lacity.gov.

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