Mayor Karen Bass Appoints New General Manager of Los Angeles Animal Services

LOS ANGELES – On April 17 Mayor Karen Bass announced the appointment of Gabrielle Amster as the new general manager of Los Angeles Animal Services, where she will lead efforts to further strengthen lifesaving, humane care, operational excellence, and community engagement across the city’s animal shelters. A photo of Amster is available here.



Amster brings more than 19 years of experience advancing innovation, collaboration, and life-saving outcomes in animal welfare. Amster is known for diplomacy, building and sustaining high-performing teams, and her use of technology to deepen and expand the human-animal bond. Throughout her career, Gabrielle has focused on professionalizing the sheltering field, strengthening staff development, and cultivating a workplace rooted in optimism, compassion, and purpose. During her time at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, she significantly increased adoptions, improved staff retention, expanded access to spay/neuter and veterinary services, and strengthened ties to the broader Los Angeles community.



“I feel honored by the confidence that Mayor Bass has shown by entrusting me with this vital work,” said Gabrielle Amster, animal service general manager appointee. “It will be a privilege to support and collaborate with the skilled and dedicated team in the department. I look forward to supporting and harnessing the considerable talents and energy of our essential volunteers, and I am eager to work closely with New Hope rescues and other valued partners to provide the highest standard of care and best positive outcomes. The people and pets of Los Angeles deserve every opportunity to thrive together.”



The appointment will now be referred to the LA Arts, Parks, Libraries, and Community Enrichment Committee, and other committees of jurisdiction, followed by a vote of approval by the Los Angeles City Council.

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