2026 City of Carson Earth Day & Kids Fest

On April 11, the City of Carson will host the Earth Day & Kids Fest at Dolphin Park. This dual-purpose celebration combines environmental stewardship with high-energy family fun, aimed at inspiring the next generation of “green” leaders in Carson.

The event features an array of interactive experiences, including the Los Angeles Natural History Museum mobile trailer, trackless train rides, and a hands-on planter area refurbishment project..

Time: 11 a.m., April 11

Cost:Free

Details: 310-549-4560

Venue: Dolphin Park, 21205 Water St., Carson

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