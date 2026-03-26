Future Changemakers Wanted: Apply for AALT

Organized and led by the California Legislative Black Caucus, this annual African American Leaders For Tomorow flagship event invites high-achieving high school students from across California to participate in a four-day legislative and leadership, convening July 8 to 11.

Held on the CSU Dominguez Hills campus in Carson, current California high school sophomores and juniors are hand-selected to participate in workshops, civic engagement sessions, and exploration into the legislative process.

Students will experience dorm living and community dining for a curated, age-appropriate introductory college experience, all at no cost to the participants or their families.

The California Legislative Black Caucus developed AALT to lend its expertise to help cultivate the next generation of Black leaders equipped to tackle critical issues of the day.

Learn more, create an account, and submit an application today

Application Deadline: April 13

Details: https://cablackcaucus.org/aalt/

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