Judge Strikes Down Pentagon Press Restrictions as Unconstitutional

NATIONAL — U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman on March 20 blocked the Trump administration’s Pentagon press access policy, which threatens journalists with being branded security risks ​if they seek information not authorized for public release.

In Washington, D.C., federal court alleged that policy changes ‌by the Defense Department last year alows it to freeze out reporters and news outlets over coverage the department did not like, in violation of the Constitution’s protections for free speech and due process. The government argued the policy is reasonable and necessary for national security.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved this change in October 2025, which states that journalists can be deemed security risks and have their press badges revoked if they solicit unauthorized military personnel to disclose classified, and in some cases unclassified, ​information.

The Pentagon assembled a new press corps consisting of pro-Trump outlets and media personalities. This came after only one news outlet in the the Pentagon’s press association signed an acknowledgement of the new policy of reporters. Reporters who did ​not sign surrendered their press passes.

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