Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom March 23 announced the following appointments:

Dorene Dominguez, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents. Dominguez has been chairman and chief executive officer at Vanir Construction Management since 2004 and chairman and chief executive officer at Vanir Group of Companies since 1989. She is chairwoman of The Dominguez Dream, a Trustee of Hesburgh Women of Impact at the University of Notre Dame, a board member of the audit committee and nominating and governance committee at Douglas Emmet Inc., board member at kb Home, and member of the Aspen Conexión Advisory Council. Dominguez earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dominguez is a Republican.

Carl “Chip” Robertson, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents. Robertson has been a co-managing partner at Warland Investments Company since 2009. He was a management committee member at Dax LLC from 2000 to 2014. Robertson was an associate at Paul Hastings LLP from 1999 to 2001. He is a member of the board of directors of the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, Jewish Vocational Services of Los Angeles, and the California Coalition for Public Higher Education, and member of the board of visitors for the University of California, Los Angeles School of Education and Information Studies and board of advisors for the UC/CSU Collaborative for Neuroscience, Learning and Diversity. Robertson earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, a Diploma in Business Studies from the London School of Economics, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Robertson is a Democrat.

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