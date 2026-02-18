Pier B Rail Facility Project Update Meeting Set for March 4

The Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility project team will update the public on the status of the Port of Long Beach project during a virtual community meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.

Click here to register. You can join this virtual meeting from a computer, phone and other mobile device. A recording of the meeting will be posted at www.polb.com/PierB for those unable to participate. Requests for translation must be received by Monday, Feb. 23. Contact Alice Castellanos at 562-283-7720 or alice.castellanos@polb.com for translation or assistance registering for the event. Comuníquese con Alice Castellanos al 562-283-7720 o alice.castellanos@polb.com antes del lunes 23 de febrero para obtener servicios de interpretación o asistencia con el registro.

The planned Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility is the centerpiece of the Port of Long Beach’s rail capital improvement program. It will shift more cargo to “on-dock rail,” where containers are taken to and from marine terminals by trains. Moving cargo by on-dock rail is cleaner and more efficient, as it reduces truck traffic. No cargo trucks would visit the facility.

The facility will be built in phases and as each is completed, they will enhance capacity and operations. The project began construction in 2024 and completion of the entire project is expected in 2032.

Details: View the project fact sheet and more information at the project page.

