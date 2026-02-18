Gloria Martinez Elected As President of United Teachers Los Angeles ﻿

LOS ANGELES — Gloria Martinez Feb. 18 was elected president of United Teachers Los Angeles or UTLA. A longtime special education teacher, Martinez is a passionate advocate for ensuring students with special needs and their families receive the resources they deserve. Raised by a garment worker and a school custodian, she brings a working-class perspective and more than 17 years of experience as a national board certified teacher, grounded in the realities facing Los Angeles school communities.

Martinez previously served as UTLA treasurer and elementary vice president, where she helped lead fights to protect classroom space from charter co-locations and pushed back against excessive testing that drains instructional time. She organized members to address site-based issues, from challenging dysfunctional leadership to amplifying educator and parent voices in school budget decisions. Since 2016, she has served on UTLA’s bargaining team, helping secure contract victories on class size, staffing, salary, and health and safety protections that ranked among the strongest in the nation during the pandemic.

“I am looking forward to continuing strengthening what so many LA educators have built together. I will treat this new leadership position as seriously as I taught every one of my classrooms over 17 years: with utmost care, commitment, hope, and the teamwork necessary for success,” said president-elect Gloria Martinez. “Teachers and workers alike across this district, this city, and nation, have to protect public education, the last societal service that provides our children with the academic and skills necessary to help shape a flourishing society. I am excited to work with teachers, nurses, counselors, social workers, and LAUSD educational staff to ensure this happens.”

Voting ran from Jan. 30 to Feb. 18, during which members cast ballots for seven citywide officer positions and seats on the UTLA board of directors. Ballots were counted Feb. 18 by an independent voting company. There were 32,280 eligible voters in the officer and board of directors elections.

President Cecily Myart-Cruz, as well as the officers from the past administration will continue to operate in their roles until June 30, 2026.

