Daytime Lane Closure of Vincent Thomas Bridge for Pothole Repairs Feb. 12

SAN PEDRO — Caltrans announces a daytime single-lane closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge (State Route 47) on Thursday, Feb. 12 for pothole repairs and finger joint monitoring following recent storms. Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions of the bridge during the closure.

Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Feb. 12 closure will affect the southbound right-hand lane from Ferry St. to Harbor Blvd.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the clo#sure is subject to change, including the time, date, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans QuickMap to review current traffic conditions before traveling.

Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.

Like this: Like Loading...