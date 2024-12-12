“Tickets Available for 2025 ‘State of the Port of Los Angeles’ Luncheon on Jan. 23”

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles and Pacific Merchant Shipping Association or PMSA will present the 10th annual “State of the Port of Los Angeles” luncheon event Jan. 23 at the Los Angeles Cruise Terminal in San Pedro. The annual signature industry event will feature port executive director Gene Seroka as keynote speaker, who will provide supply chain updates and outline the port’s strategic priorities and plans for 2025.

Tickets for the State of the Port of Los Angeles are now available for purchase at; https://tinyurl.com/State-of-the-Port-2025. This event sells out each year.

Sponsorships for the event are also still available, with all proceeds going to support two local non-profit organizations, EXP and the International Seafarers Center of Los Angeles/Long Beach.

EXP provides education programs to thousands of local area high school students every year. The International Seafarers Center of Long Beach and Los Angeles offers a range of services to seafarers arriving daily at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...