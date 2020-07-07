Centro CHA Announcements

Blossom Together Centro CHA

The purpose of this workshop is to encourage family members of all ages to reconnect with the earth and learn simple and effective ways to grow a garden using household items. Workshop will be in Spanish.

Time: 2 p.m. July 8

Cost: Free

Details: facebook.com/CentroCHA

Venue: Virtual

Ballet Folklorico with Centro CHA

Learn about Mexico’s Ballet Folklórico on Facebook Live. You will learn about the many traditional cultures and dances from different regions from Mexico. In addition, music from traditional folklórico songs will be played and teach you a dance from that region! This workshop will be in Spanish.

Time: 2 p.m. July 10

Cost: Free

Details: facebook.com/CentroCHA

Venue: Virtual