Centro CHA Announcements

By
Reporters Desk
-
0
56

Blossom Together Centro CHA

 The purpose of this workshop is to encourage family members of all ages to reconnect with the earth and learn simple and effective ways to grow a garden using household items. Workshop will be in Spanish. 

Time: 2 p.m. July 8 

Cost: Free  

Details: facebook.com/CentroCHA

Venue: Virtual 

Ballet Folklorico with Centro CHA

Learn about Mexico’s Ballet Folklórico on Facebook Live. You will learn about the many traditional cultures and dances from different regions from Mexico. In addition, music from traditional folklórico songs will be played and teach you a dance from that region! This workshop will be in Spanish. 

Time: 2 p.m. July 10 

Cost: Free  

Details: facebook.com/CentroCHA

Venue: Virtual

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.