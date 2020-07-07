LA County Announces New Cases of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES — On July 5, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported an increase of 7,232 new cases for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Friday marked the highest report of new cases to date with 3,187 new cases of COVID-19. The reported new cases for Thursday, July 2 are 2,643; Friday, July 3 are 3,187; and Saturday, July 4 are 1,402. As of July 4, there are 1,921 people confirmed with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. There were 1,947 reported as of July 3 and 1,933 for July 2. This remains higher than the 1,889 reported last week. There are 30 new deaths reported, however this in an undercount as reported deaths are pending verification. Public Health urges everyone to avoid the Three C’s: Crowded places, Confined spaces, and Close contact with others not in your household. Everyone should always wear a face-covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home. Public Health updated the houses of worship protocol in the Health Officer to align with the governor’s directive. Singing and chanting are prohibited for indoor services.

The Order requires the closure of:

Indoor, in-person dining at restaurants

Indoor museums, indoor children’s museums, and indoor operations at zoos and aquariums

Cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities

Bars remain closed, however retail operations for breweries, brew pubs, and wineries may remain open. Additionally, face coverings and gloves must be worn at fitness facilities at all times. The Health Officer Order also requires businesses with three or more known cases of COVID-19 within the workplace over the span of 14 days, to report the outbreak to Public Health. Employers who have one known case within the workplace must have a protocol that requires that person to self-isolate at home and anyone exposed to self-quarantine. The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.Details: www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.