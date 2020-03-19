Long Beach Launches Coronavirus Relief Fund

The City of Long Beach, in partnership with the Long Beach Community Foundation has announced the activation of the Long Beach Coronavirus Relief Fund. Financial contributions can be made to assist members of the local community who have been critically impacted as a result of the current public health crisis.

Long Beach launches this fund to assist low income workers, seniors, small business owners, and others who need immediate relief and support. If you have the resources you can give to this fund.

Donations can be made by:

Text: Text “SupportLB” to 501-55 and follow the prompts to donate.

PayPal: Use PayPal online or the smartphone application to @SupportLB.

Credit Card: Visit longbeachcf.org to fill out the secure online form.

Check: Check donations may be mailed to Long Beach Community Foundation, 400 Oceangate, Suite 800, Long Beach, CA 90802. Please write Long Beach Coronavirus Relief Fund in the memo section of your check.

In the coming days and weeks, the city will grant funds to organizations that are most qualified to help people in the community that are impacted by COVID-19.

The City encourages all residents to visit www.longbeach.gov/COVID19 for up-to-date facts on COVID-19 and to avoid misinformation. You can also follow updates, tips and notices on the City’s social media pages @LongBeachCity and @LBHealthDept and by following hashtag #COVID19LongBeach.