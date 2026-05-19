Smoke Advisory: Once Again, LA is Experiencing Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Multiple Wildfires

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from multiple wildfires burning has caused unhealthyair quality in Los Angeles County. Smoke from the Sandy Fire is expected to impact much of western Los Angeles County including Calabasas, Santa Monica, and Los Angeles City. Smoke from the Santa Rosa Island fire that is already over the ocean is expected to come onshore overnight impacting the entire coastline of Los Angeles.This advisory remains in effect through May 19, at 6:30 p.m. Smoke impacts will depend on fire activity, containment efforts, and the weather.

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