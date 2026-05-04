Rancho Palos Verdes City Council to Address Landslide Impacts at May 5 Meeting

RANCHO PALOS VERDES — On May 5, Rancho Palos Verdes city council will receive the latest updates on the landslide emergency.

The most recent survey data from early April reports the landslide complex is moving 54% slower than it was one year ago, despite a slightly above average rainy season.

The average movement rate for areas still moving within the active landslide boundary was 1.42 inches per week, a 16.7% decrease since February. The Abalone Cove Landslide decelerated by an average of 16% to 1.87 inches per week and the Portuguese Bend Landslide decelerated by an average of 16% to 1.21 inches per week. The Klondike Canyon Landslide continued to see no measurable movement. The fastest moving area in the landslide complex remains the upper portion of the Abalone Cove Landslide at approximately 2.15 inches per week.

During next week’s meeting, the council will also receive a financial update. With no financial assistance from state or federal agencies, the city will have spent approximately $61.5 million (previously reported as $64.4 million) of its own funds by mid-year responding to the landslide since October 2022.

Finally, the council will consider extending by 60 days the local emergency declarations in the landslide area and the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately 2-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South.

A staff report (PDF) with more information is available on the city website.

Meeting Info

Time: 7 p.m., May 5

Details: View Staff Report

Venue: McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park and via Zoom. Watch live on RPVtv’s YouTube channel, at rpvca.gov, or on Cox 33/FiOS 38. To participate in public comment during the meeting in person or virtually, complete a form at rpvca.gov/participate. Email your comments on agenda items to cc@rpvca.gov.

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