Supervisor Hahn Calls for FAA Investigation into Ice Block that Crashed Through Home

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn April 14 called for the FAA to investigate how a large block of ice fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of an unincorporated Whittier home.

The incident happened April 10, about 11:15 a.m. when resident Yuder Grau heard what sounded like an explosion. He found that a large block of what appeared to be dirty ice had crashed through the ceiling and into the living room, landing on the couch. Luckily, no one was harmed.

According to the homeowner, Thania Magana, flight data showed that a plane was passing directly over the neighborhood at the time of the incident.

In a letter to FAA Acting Regional Administrator Chris Rocheleau, Supervisor Hahn requested a thorough and timely investigation into this incident.

“We are lucky that Yuder was not in his living room when this block of ice crashed through his ceiling,” said Supervisor Hahn. “I am bringing this incident to the attention of the FAA because they need to investigate what happened and take whatever steps necessary to prevent it from happening again.”

Homeowner Thania Magana emailed Hahn April 11 requesting assistance ensuring this incident is properly investigated. She also told NBC Los Angeles she is grateful that her tenant, Yuder Grau, had decided to take his nap in his bedroom rather than on the couch where he had been minutes earlier.

“I keep replaying it and just thinking of the what if,” she said. “The first thing that comes to mind is that he probably wouldn’t be here with us.”

Details: Read Hahn’s full letter here.

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