Leadership Update Advances Port’s Vision

The Port of Long Beach March 20 introduced innovative improvements to its leadership structure that will capitalize on existing strengths and target new opportunities for excellence.

“These enhancements to the leadership structure will provide immediate and lasting benefits to the Port of Long Beach team and are designed to improve communication, collaboration and decision-making,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba. “We will be able to act faster and more effectively and deliver world-class customer service to our customers, partners and comm

unity members as we build the Port of the Future guided by our 2050 Vision.”

The plan elevates two executives to new positions and makes key changes to the management chain that will give the port team new tools to ensure strong adherence to leadership practices while also providing new opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

Recently the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners approved the creation of a new bureau called organizational effectiveness. Hacegaba has named Khristina Jason, the port’s current director of Human Resources, to head up the new bureau. The move takes two port divisions which had reported directly to the CEO – human resources and central procurement services – and places them in a bureau.

As managing director of organizational effectiveness, Jason will report directly to Hacegaba and will lead groundbreaking new initiatives aimed at developing the port’s workforce of 600 teammates, as well as building stronger connections to the business community – especially small businesses – by providing new ways for area businesses to engage with port contracting opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Board of Harbor Commissioners on March 23 is considering the appointment of a chief administrative officer. This newly created position will report to Hacegaba and oversee four of the port’s six bureaus – commercial services, engineering services, finance & administration and planning & environmental affairs. Current Port of Long Beach managing director of commercial services Casey Hehr will be considered for promotion to the CAO position.

The strategic advocacy bureau, led by managing director Eleanor Torres, will continue to report to Hacegaba and assist him in managing the port’s strategic partnerships.

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