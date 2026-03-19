Adopt, Heal, Repeat: Inside the Heart of San Pedro Pet Pals

By Gretchen Williams, Columnist

A thundering herd of short, squat dogs came to the front door. Theresa Sardisco’s warm smile and the snorting bulldogs welcomed me. Rescue for bulldogs was her specialty, but it was easy to see that Theresa’s talent for rescue extended to all, canine & feline, as well as human.

Theresa Sardisco was appointed Los Angeles Animal Control Commissioner by Councilman Tim McOskar. Her ongoing work with the rescue community has grown into San Pedro Pet Pals, a support group for the Harbor Animal Shelter. Promoting adoption, rescue, spay & neuter clinics, reunification, and microchipping, Pedro Pet Pals also operates an outreach van for adoptable pets.

The low-cost veterinary resources and adoption services are identified by appealing pup and kitty murals on the San Pedro Pet Pals building at 7th and Mesa. Since its 2009 inception, the Pet Pals organization has raised money through a variety of fundraisers – bingo is popular – though Theresa says “100% of our fundraiser events sell out”.

The Cat Cafe’ at San Pedro Pet Pals is great fun, with cuddle time with adoptable kitties along with coffee. Hyla’s Heart to Home Cat Lounge honors long-time cat volunteer Hyla Morrow. The Canine Crew highlights pups and dogs available for adoption. Theresa emphasizes that all of the functions of the Pet Pals are performed by volunteers. She is happy to note that pet owners are healthier and happier, an idea backed up by science. “Come and meet your new best friend” says Theresa.

San Pedro Pet Pals 395 West 7th Street San Pedro

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