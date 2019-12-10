Man Fatally struck by vehicle Harbor City
- 12/10/2019
- Reporters Desk
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening on the 25700 block of Vermont.
Firefighters responded to the accident around 6:35 pm and found an adult male had been hit by a car.
The male who has been identified as 68 year old Nai Wen Fan of Harbor City was pronounced deceased at the scene by firefighters.
A silver Hyundai 4 runner remained at scene with the driver talking with police while the investigation continued.
