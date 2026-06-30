Former LB Councilmember and Labor Leader Al Austin Launches Campaign for Water Replenishment District Board of Directors

LONG BEACH— Former Long Beach City Councilmember and longtime labor leader Al Austin announced his campaign for the Water Replenishment District board of directors, seeking to represent Division 3. The district includes Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Hawaiian Gardens, Cerritos, Artesia, and portions of Los Angeles.

Austin enters the race for the open seat following the retirement of the current WRD Division 3 director. Austin currently represents the community on water issues on the Long Beach Utilities Commission, and he brings decades of public service, regional leadership, and experience advocating for working families.

“The Water Replenishment District plays a critical role in protecting one of our region’s most valuable resources,” Austin said. “Families deserve clean, reliable water at a price they can afford. Our community deserves leaders who understand how to balance fiscal responsibility with long-term investments that strengthen our communities.”

Austin served three terms on the Long Beach City Council, where he earned a reputation as a thoughtful, collaborative leader focused on responsible budgeting, infrastructure investment, environmental stewardship, and regional partnerships. During his twelve years on the Council, he chaired the Budget Oversight Committee, helped establish the city’s ethics commission and independent redistricting commission, and worked to improve neighborhoods through investments in parks, transportation, affordable housing, and economic development.

In addition to his public service, Austin serves as political and legislative director for AFSCME Council 57, representing thousands of public employees across California, including workers who operate and maintain water and wastewater systems. His experience has given him firsthand knowledge of the essential role these skilled professionals play in delivering safe, reliable public services every day.

Austin’s priorities on the water replenishment district board include protecting local groundwater supplies, responsibly managing taxpayer and ratepayer dollars, investing in reliable water infrastructure, preparing for future droughts and climate challenges, and strengthening partnerships that secure Southern California’s long-term water future.