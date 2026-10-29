Pencil Drawing Techniques with Nida Amin, at Collage

Fine art can be made with tools as simple as a pencil and paper, and if you want to gain or improve your skills, this class is for you. In six sessions, artist Nida Amin will begin with basic techniques of how to capture shapes and forms and advance to learning subtleties of shading and creating the visual feel of different surfaces. You will be amazed at how much your skills at drawing and composition improve.

Here is an overview of what you will learn over the course of this class:

• How an artist holds and uses a pencil • Automatic (intuitive) drawing exercises • Starting with basic shapes and forms • Contour drawing • Understanding values (light and shadow) • Stippling and mark-making techniques • Simple exercises that improve drawing skills • Quick 5-minute warm-up and live drawing exercises at the start of each class

Time: 1 to 3 p.m., six Saturdays, Nov. 14 to Dec. 19

Cost: $180

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Pencil-drawing-with-Nida-Amin

Venue: Collage, 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro