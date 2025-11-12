Ports of LB, LA Approve Agreement with SCAQMD for Cleaner Air

LOS ANGELES/LONG BEACH—The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 10 to approve a cooperative agreement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the Port of Los Angeles containing time-bound and enforceable commitments to develop zero-emissions infrastructure at the nation’s largest ports complex.

The agreement, which the SCAQMD Board approved Nov. 7, commits the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to developing and implementing plans for zero-emissions infrastructure for equipment types in three phases, starting with a draft plan in May 2027, followed by approved plans in place for all categories by the end of 2029. Taken together, the actions build on the landmark Clean Air Action Plan that has delivered progress in cutting emissions from port-related sources.

In the months ahead, the ports will also continue working with South Coast AQMD on additional “CAAP Plus” measures that will focus on emission-reducing strategies related to cleaner oceangoing vessels, the largest source of emissions at the ports, through strategies like the Environmental Ship Index Incentive Programs. The measures could also include strategies like committing clean truck fund rate revenue to subsidize the transition to zero-emission trucks and infrastructure, developing a zero-emissions drayage truck utilization incentive program and consulting annually with SCAQMD on spending priorities.

View the agreement between the ports and the SCAQMD here.

The Los Angeles Harbor Commission is scheduled to vote on the agreement at its next regular meeting Nov. 20, after which the three parties will execute the agreement. The additional CAAP Plus measures will be negotiated by the parties with a spring 2026 completion target.

Details: www.polb.com/environment or read the Green Port Progress Report, available here.

Like this: Like Loading...