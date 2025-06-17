NRDC to sue EPA over Toxic Hydrogen Fluoride — It Needs Your Input

The Natural Resources Defense Council or NRDC is preparing to sue the EPA over its failure to regulate the dangerous chemical HF. The NRDC is interested in talking to people living near HF-using refineries, asking for their stories on the matter. are interested in talking to people living near HF-using refineries, asking for their stories on the matter.

NRDC and Torrance Refinery Action Alliance or TRAA have been collaborating on this effort for more than a year and a half. TRAA is not a client but a collaborator and encouraged by the filing of this lawsuit. TRAA asks you to consider responding to tell your story by emailing to info@traa.website.



The following is from a letter that the NRDC sent to residents living near HF-refineries:



Subject: Toxic chemicals at refineries: share your thoughts

Millions of people live near oil refineries that use a highly toxic chemical called hydrogen fluoride or HF. NRDC is heading to court to address the danger from HF, and it wants to hear your concerns.

About 42 refineries across the United States — including in the Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and New Orleans metropolitan areas — use HF as part of the gasoline-making process, even though safer alternatives are readily available. The Environmental Protection Agency or EPA has failed to adequately regulate HF use, threatening the health and safety of millions of people.

In February, NRDC filed a citizen petition with EPA calling on the agency to prohibit the use of HF in gasoline production. Last month, EPA denied the petition. NRDC is preparing to challenge EPA’s decision. To go to court, NRDC needs to show that it has members who are affected by EPA’s failure to protect communities from the unreasonable risks posed by HF use.

An HF release—for example, from a refinery failure or a truck transporting HF — can burn skin, damage lungs, lead to heart failure, and cause other serious and even fatal effects. HF’s unique chemistry creates a significant risk that it will vaporize, mix with moisture in the atmosphere, and form a dense, ground-hugging toxic fog that can spread for miles. Such releases are not merely hypothetical: in recent decades, oil refineries across the country have seen a pattern of HF-related equipment failures, accidental HF releases, and near-miss events. A list and map of these serious incidents are available here.

NRDC is reaching out because its records indicate that you live near an HF-using refinery. If you are concerned about the health risks posed by a potential HF release, or if you are a first responder or healthcare worker who might treat people exposed to HF, NRDC is interested in speaking with you.

If you decide to participate, someone from NRDC will interview you over the phone and help prepare a short statement based on your answers. The initial call will take thirty minutes to an hour. NRDC will then work with you to make sure your statement accurately reflects your views. Your statement may then be submitted along with other filings in federal court. You would NOT become a party to any lawsuit.

Due to the deadline set by law, the NRDC asks to hear from you as soon as possible.

If you believe this is relevant for you, please email info@traa.website to inform them and TRAA will immediately notify NRDC.

