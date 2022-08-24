San Pedro Double Shooting

Two people, including a male juvenile, were shot after an argument in San Pedro, on Aug. 23.

LAPD’s public information officer, Hector Guzman said officers responded to reports of a shooting on First and Mesa Streets in San Pedro at around 11:55 p.m..

“The officers then located two victims struck by gunfire. Victim one is a 19-year-old female, and the second victim is a male juvenile,” Guzman said.

The victims were reportedly engaged in an argument with a Hispanic female who then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the two. The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, Guzman said. The victims were taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics, where they remain in stable condition. It is unknown if the shooting is gang related.

