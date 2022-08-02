Gov. Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency to Support State’s Response to Monkeypox

SACRAMENTO – As part of the state’s ongoing response to the monkeypox outbreak, Gov. Gavin Newsom Aug. 1, declared a State of Emergency to bolster the state’s vaccination efforts. The proclamation supports the work underway by the California Department of Public Health and others in the administration to coordinate a whole-of-government response to monkeypox, seek additional vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on accessing vaccines and treatment.

To expand vaccination efforts, the proclamation enables Emergency Medical Services or EMS personnel to administer monkeypox vaccines that are approved by the FDA, similar to the statutory authorization recently enacted for pharmacists to administer vaccines. The state’s response to monkeypox builds on the infrastructure developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to deploy vaccine clinics and ensure inclusive and targeted outreach in partnership with local and community-based organizations.

