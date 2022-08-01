Announcements: Long Beach: Infant Formula Distribution, LB Resource Line and Three Libraries Temporarily Offer Go Service

LBHD Begins Formula Distribution

The Long Beach Health Department has received 950 cans of infant formula from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The formula will be distributed to eligible families in Long Beach and surrounding LA County cities beginning Aug. 2, at the following sites:

Times: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays, St. Mary’s Woman, Infants and Children (WIC Office)

1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Ron Arias Health Equity Center

3 to 5 p.m. Fridays, Silverado Park

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays, Main Health Office

Long Beach Expands LB Resource Line

The City of Long Beach has expanded its LB Resource Line, an informational hotline that provides free and confidential support to anyone who lives, works, learns or plays in Long Beach and needs assistance finding and accessing local community resources and social services. The LB Resource Line is available by calling 562-570-4246 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Callers who are unable to connect to a Resource Navigator during normal business hours may leave a voicemail and their call will be returned within 24 hours. Residents can also submit an Assistance Request Form online to connect with a Resource Navigator and receive information and assistance in topics such as: housing, food access, physical and mental health, utilities, transportation and legal aid.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/4fd9tmj5

Three LB Libraries Temporarily Shift To To-Go Services

Beginning Aug. 2, through the end of the year, three Long Beach Public Library locations, Alamitos, Brewitt and Dana Neighborhood Libraries, will temporarily shift operations to a “To-Go” model of service. These are NOT CLOSURES, just a temporary shift of services. This will allow LBPL to continue to meet residents’ needs for print and audiovisual materials while navigating staffing shortages brought on by retirements, vacancies and the ongoing pandemic. All other LBPL locations, including Billie Jean King Main Library, will continue normal library services and remain open to the public.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/sk8j6z9b

