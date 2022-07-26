Peck Park Incident Information Meeting With LAPD Tonight 6 p.m.

In light of the July 24 shooting at Peck Park, Los Angeles Police Department senior lead officer Ferara has called for the community to join in a Zoom meeting, Tuesday evening, July 26.

A Message from Senior Lead Officer Ferara:

Last night we had a deeply troubling shooting at Peck Park. My team is spending all their time gathering information, and what Pedro, Wilmington, Harbor City, and Harbor Gateway will do to make sure none of our communities have to suffer like those victims suffered. If you want all the details of the shooting. Join me on a quick 30 minute zoom tomorrow night at 6pm. I’ll explain everything. Details follow:

SLO Ferara is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Peck Park Shooting Incident

Time: 6 p.m. July 26

Details: Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/99696521017?pwd=aGhMQlRLcVIyQTEzYkFIR0Rpbk5FQT09

Meeting ID: 996 9652 1017

Passcode: 58m7E9

Venue: Online

