NOP/IS Released for Improvements to Vopak Liquid Bulk, Cement Terminal, Wilmington

SAN PEDRO — The Port of Los Angeles has released a Notice of Preparation/Initial Study or NOP/IS of a Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Berths 187-191 or Vopak Liquid Bulk Terminal Wharf Improvements and Cement Terminal Project, located in Wilmington at the Port of Los Angeles.

The proposed project includes improvements to the existing liquid bulk terminal wharves located at Berths 187-190 to comply with Marine Oil Terminal Engineering and Maintenance Standards or MOTEMS and repairs and structural upgrades to the Berth 191 wharf to support the resumption of maritime cement operations. The proposed project also includes issuance of a new 30-year entitlement to Vopak for continued operation of its two primary locations and associated pipelines at Berths 187-190 and the Berth 191 cement import terminal.

The NOP/IS is available for review at portoflosangeles.org/ceqa. The NOP/IS is intended to solicit feedback, which helps to identify any potential environmental impacts and suggest possible alternatives for the project that can be incorporated into the Draft Environmental Impact Report or DEIR.

The Port will hold a virtual scoping meeting July 20, via Zoom to receive comments on the NOP/IS. No registration is required. Simultaneous Spanish translation services will be provided. Find information on how to join the meeting at portoflosangeles.org/ceqa.

Written comments on the NOP/IS may be submitted via email to ceqacomments@portla.org or to the following address during the 45-day public review and comment period through Monday, August 22:

Christopher Cannon, Director of Environmental Management

Los Angeles Harbor Department

425 South Palos Verdes Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

Include the Project title “Berths 187-191 [Vopak] Liquid Bulk Terminal Wharf Improvements and Cement Terminal Project” in the email subject line and the commenter’s physical mailing address in the body of the email.

Time: 5 p.m. July 20

Details: portoflosangeles.org/ceqa, or ceqacomments@portla.org.

Venue: Online

