City of Carson Hires New Human Resources Director

CARSON — The City of Carson June 28, has hired Crystal Williams as the city’s new human resources director.

Williams is an accomplished, forward-thinking human resources leader and consultant with more than 20 years of experience implementing and impacting human resources functions in the private and public sectors. She has long experience in the areas of employee relations, recruitment, workplace injuries, investigations, discipline and equity matters. With a leadership style that is committed to growing and motivating an organization’s most valued assets, she champions an inclusive workplace where all employees can thrive.

Williams earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Woman’s University and a Juris Doctorate degree from Western State University College of Law.

