Los Angeles Police Department Announces Partnership with Bike Index

LOs ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department has partnered with Bike Index, a bicycle registry, to aid in the return of stolen bikes to their rightful owners. Bike Index is a free, non-profit bicycle registry that is available to the community and will help individuals recover their stolen or lost bicycle regardless of where it is found.

The goal of this partnership is to benefit the Los Angeles community by increasing law enforcement’s ability to recover lost or stolen bicycles. Bicycle owners can voluntarily register their bikes for free with LAPD on Bike Index, and trusted law-enforcement users will be able to contact registrants when their bikes are found. Registering a bicycle with Bike Index or searching for bicycles is easy – just create a Bike Index account at www.bikeindex.org/lapd. The only information needed to add a bicycle to Bike Index is the serial number, photos and any other identifying information.

If your bike is stolen, be sure to first file a police report by logging on to the LAPD Community Online Reporting Service website, accessible by link at lapdonline.org. Once a report has been filed with the LAPD, a community member should then mark their bicycle as stolen on Bike Index. In turn, Bike Index will notify pawn shops, riders, and other organizations to be on the lookout for the missing bicycle.

