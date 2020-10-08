Health Department Issues Precautionary Health Advisory for Methane Gas Detected Near 55th Way and Paramount Blvd.

The Long Beach Health Department has been monitoring landfill gas at 5550 North Paramount Boulevard in the City of Long Beach. Early during the week of Oct. 4, the Health Department sent a precautionary health advisory to surrounding businesses and residents because recent monitoring detected subsurface methane gas in a monitoring well near the intersection of East 55th Way and North Paramount Boulevard.

The site contains a portion of a former landfill which has been closed for decades. As the waste in a landfill decays, it may generate landfill gas that contains methane.

During the process of designing and installing a gas control system to address the current situation, the Health Department will continue to monitor the methane gas levels and recommends that businesses and residents working or living immediately adjacent to this area take the precautionary steps outlined in this notice.

Details: https://files.constantcontact.com/ Precautionary Health Advisory

