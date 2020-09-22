More COVID Testing Available

LOS ANGELES —The City of Los Angeles, in partnership with Curative Inc. and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), is providing free COVID-19 testing to ALL Los Angeles County residents, whether or not you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The test is free, whether or not you have insurance. If you have insurance, the provider may bill your insurance carrier for the cost of the test. By law, the insurance company may not charge you any co-pay, deductible, or any out-of-pocket expense for the test.

Priority for same or next day testing is still given to people experiencing symptoms, and certain critical front-line workers who interact with the public. Testing at the drive-thrus is by appointment only, but walk up testing is available at mobile test locations.

More than 130 facilities across the County now offer free COVID-19 testing.

Details: Register for a test using the interactive map or directory at www.corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing