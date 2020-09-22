Long Beach Convention Center will serve as LA County Vote Center

LONG BEACH— Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has announced Sept. 21, that the Long Beach Convention Center will serve as a Vote Center for the 2020 Presidential General Election. Voters will be able to vote-in person or drop off their mail-in ballots at this location starting Oct. 30 through Election Day on Nov. 3.

“I want this to be the most accessible, convenient, hassle-free election for voters in LA County history, and that means giving voters options of how and where to vote” said Supervisor Janice Hahn.

This election, every registered voter will be sent a mail-in ballot. Voters can choose to vote-by-mail and track their ballot’s progress using the new Ballot Trax tool, vote in person at any LA County Vote Center, or drop their ballot off at a Vote Center or one of the county’s ballot drop boxes.

Select Vote Centers across LA County will be open beginning Oct. 24. All Vote Centers will be available beginning Oct. 30. Every Vote Center will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the early voting period. On Election Day Vote Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.To check voter registration status, visit lavote.net. If a voter has moved, changed their name, or would like to change political party affiliation they must re-register to vote either online or with a paper form. The registration deadline is Oct. 19 to be mailed a Vote by Mail ballot.