Earthquake Damage In San Pedro

On Sept. 18, a 4.5 Magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel area. It was felt throughout the Harbor Area. Although no serious damage was reported some neighborhoods in San Pedro went briefly without electricity.

Minutes after the shaking stopped LAFD received a call for flooding at 7th and Weymouth where a piece of the street cracked open and ruptured a water main turning the streets into a river.

Hundreds of rocks and debris could be seen spewing from the crack in the road as mud and pebbles piled on the street corners. Some residents in the area stated that they had no running water and another neighbor showed me a video of her faucet spewing light blue water.

DWP arrived about an hour later and were working on the incident.