Long Beach Announces Funding for Businesses and Nonprofits

The City of Long Beach announced on Sept. 8 that funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act would be used for community activities and programs. The city allocated $19.13 million for the city’s COVID-19 response, $14.4 million for community support and $6.75 million for business recovery and resiliency.

The City Manager’s Office is working with Long Beach City Council and other city departments to create programs for the community and businesses. An equity lens will be used to develop each program, so that the most negatively affected members of the community can be helped. This includes older adults, people with underlying health conditions, homeless people and people in overcrowded housing, as well as black, Latinx and Cambodian residents.

The new programs include small business and nonprofit personal protective equipment distribution, as well as the funding of homeless shelters and funding for the city’s economic inclusion coordinator.