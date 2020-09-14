Community Forums on Police Reform

LOS ANGELES — Members of the Board of Police Commissioners, in conjunction with the Advisory Committee On Building Trust and Equity, are conducting virtual community forums, at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24, and Oct. 1.

The series are aimed at listening to ideas and suggestions for police reform from community groups, social justice advocates, clergy, academics and other community-based organizations.

The recommendations will be used by the police commission and the advisory committee in building a roadmap for continued police reform. Under the direction of the commission president, the advisory committee has begun its comprehensive review to evaluate existing reform proposals, past reforms recommended for the Los Angeles Police Department, recruitment and hiring, data collection and retention and discipline and accountability.

Members of the public may listen to the virtual meeting using the Zoom link provided below. In addition, members of the public wishing to provide specific proposals on police reform may submit their written ideas, maximum of two pages, to

policecimmissionadvisorycommittee@lapd.online.

Time: 4 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24, and Oct. 1

Details: 855-880-1246; https://lapd.zoom.us/j/97273589743Meeting ID: 972 7358 9743