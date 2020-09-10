TODAY – Community Forum On Police Reform

LOS ANGELES – Members of the Board of Police Commissioners, in conjunction with the Advisory Committee On Building Trust and Equity, will be conducting its first virtual community forum, Sept. 10. The forum series is aimed at listening to ideas and suggestions for police reform from community groups, social justice advocates, clergy, academics and other community-based organizations.

The recommendations will be used by the police Commission and the Advisory Committee in building a roadmap for continued police reform. Under the direction of the commission president, the advisory committee has begun its comprehensive review to evaluate existing reform proposals, past reforms recommended for the LAPD, recruitment and hiring, data collection and retention and discipline and accountability.

Members of the public may listen to the virtual meeting using the link provided below, on Sept. 10. In addition, members of the public wishing to provide specific proposals on police reform may submit their written ideas, maximum of two pages, to

policecimmissionadvisorycommittee@lapd.online.

https://lapd.zoom.us/j/97273589743

Or Accessible via phone 855-880-1246

Meeting ID: 972 7358 9743

The schedule for the forum series is:

4:30 p.m. Sept. 10

4 p.m. Sept. 17

4 p.m. Sept. 24

4 p.m. Oct. 1