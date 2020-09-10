Police Response to Press at Black Lives Matter Protests Tests First Amendment

WASHINGTON – During recent protests in Washington over the death of George Floyd in police custody, police in riot gear were videotaped striking a news crew as officers cleared media and protesters from Lafayette Square, an area near the White House.

The footage, captured on June 1, was of a scene repeated in cities across the United States during Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the May 25 death of the 46-year-old African American in Minneapolis.

Journalists have been tear-gassed, hit by rubber bullets and detained. Many say they identified themselves as press or showed credentials that police ignored.

Read more at: https://www.voanews.com/press-freedom/police-response-press-black-lives-matter-protests-tests-first-amendment