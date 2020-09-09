Red Flag Warning In Effect Now For Los Angeles County

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan in response to the National Weather Service’s red flag warning which is in effect now through Sept.9, 2020, in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

In some areas, extreme Santa Ana wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour, as well as dangerous record-breaking heat and low humidity, are expected in canyon and mountain areas. The strongest winds are predicted along the Interstate 5 corridor.

These conditions have resulted in an elevated high fire danger throughout Los Angeles County. Due to the increased fire risk, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby has ordered additional staffing and pre-deployment of resources throughout Los Angeles County.

At this time, we remind residents living in areas prone to wildfires to take appropriate precautions:

See something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It’s critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre-planning and evacuation information.

Details: fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.