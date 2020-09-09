How to Vote in the Presidential General Election

With a little over 40 days before the Presidential General Election, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn shared how LA County will make voting safe and accessible for you to cast your ballot this fall.

First: Be sure that you are registered or double-check your registration status by clicking here, www.lavote.net/home/voting-elections/voter-registration/register-to-vote/register

Once you confirm you are registered to vote and your information is up-to-date, you can make a plan to vote in the Presidential General Election.

Here are your options:

Vote by mail.

All registered voters in LA County will be receiving a Vote-by-Mail ballot at their home address starting in October.

This is so every voter will be able to cast their ballot safely from home if they choose to do so.

The Facts:

Vote-by-Mail ballots begin mailing Oct. 5.

You have multiple options to return your ballot, by mail (no postage required), at a local Drop Box or at any participating Vote Center.

Voting by mail is easy, safe, and secure. Be on the lookout for your ballot in October.

Vote in person.

Voters will also have the option to cast their ballot in-person at participating Vote Centers across LA County.

The Facts:

Select vote centers will open beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, with all Centers open by Friday, Oct. 30.

Vote Centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the early voting period and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

All voter venters will follow State and County public health and safety guidelines, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) for Election Workers, wearing of facial coverings, social distancing, sanitizing surfaces and ballot marking devices after each use, etc.

A full list of vote venter locations will be made available on the LA County Registrar-Recorder’s website here in early October. A vote center catalog listing all locations will also be mailed to you leading up to the election.

Drop off your ballot.

There will be over 300 safe and secure vote by mail drop boxes available throughout the county — many of which will be open 24/7.

Vote by Mail Drop Boxes are a safe and accessible return option for all voters wanting to drop their mail-in ballot in the secure drop box.

Once a full list of these locations is made available by the Registrar-Recorder’s office, expect another email from Supervisor Hahn so you can see the locations nearest you.Details: LAVote.net, or email their office at voterinfo@rrcc.lacounty.gov with Election-related questions.