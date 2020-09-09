Help for Small Businesses and Nonprofits

LONG BEACH — Earlier this year, Long Beach led a coalition of big city mayors in an effort to ensure Long Beach would receive a $40 million relief package funded by the state. The City of Long Beach also received $13 million from LA County to assist with our health response. Mayor Garcia thanks Gov. Gavin Newsom for his support and the local Long Beach delegation including Speaker Anthony Rendon, State Senator Lena Gonzalez, Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell, and Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Today, these funds are being invested in the community. Long beach is using a comprehensive, equity-based spending plan that supports community activities and programs, while also minimizing the city’s budget shortfall caused by COVID-19.

Sustaining small businesses and community groups through this pandemic is a critical part of responding to COVID-19. This pandemic has devastated small businesses and caused record high unemployment nationwide. It will take federal funding like the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and strong leadership to guide us through a recovery that lies in our future.

The funds will be primarily directed towards local small businesses and non-profit organizations. The application is available on the city’s CARES Act website and funding distribution will occur after September 15.

Investments include:

$4.1 million in funds to small business for recovery and technology improvements

$1 million in grants to Business Improvement District to continue marketing and promotions for local small businesses

$100,000 for small business education in multilingual formats for businesses outside existing Business Improvement Districts

$1 million for digital inclusion partnerships with community-based organizations to support equitable access to the internet and other digital resources

$200,000 for an economic equity study that will be conducted in partnership with CSULB and establish a baseline for economic recovery work going forward

$1.5 million in funding for working capital grants and arts education to support local arts, arts and culture

$1 million to local non-profit organizations to fund COVID-19 support services in the community

Acknowledging work already underway:

$750,000 that has supported PPE distribution to Long Beach business owners, nonprofit and child care organizations

$1 million in a Youth Leadership and Ambassador Program

$2 million has been invested to increase shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness

$300,000 has gone into transforming our open spaces to support small business opportunities and create safe spaces to continue building community while physical distancing

$150,000 to support the small business call center which has been assisting small business with health order compliance, grant applications and other needs arising from changes we’ve all had to make due to COVID-19

$150,000 for an Economic Inclusion Coordinator who is responsible for managing the City’s Economic and Digital Inclusion Initiatives

More work will be done through: