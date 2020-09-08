POLA, And Other Groups Donate 75,000 Masks To United Farm Workers

SAN PEDRO – The Port of Los Angeles, Logistics Victory Los Angeles (LoVLA) and CMA CGM Group, Aug. 31, donated 75,000 respiratory face masks to the United Farm Workers of America, which represents farm workers and is actively advocating for the health and safety of all farm workers who continue to work outdoors amid the pandemic, wildfire smoke and extreme heat.

Donated by French shipping line CMA CGM, to the City of Los Angeles through LoVLA, the FFP2 respirator masks—the European equivalent to N95— were first distributed last week and will continue to be given to farm workers this week. Launched at the outset of the pandemic, LoVLA was designed to match both medical and non-medical suppliers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with organizations in critical need of PPE and other supplies.

The Port of Los Angeles is focused on bringing more agricultural exports to overseas markets. Soybeans and grains have been among the port’s top exports for the past few years. The Port exports fruit and vegetables from California’s Central Valley and alfalfa from Imperial Valley to a number of global markets.